Five decades of serving the Chino community will be celebrated by all six of the former pastors of CrossPoint Church in Chino, formerly known as Calvary Christian Reformed Church.
The 50th anniversary celebration will take place today (Oct. 19) at 6:30 p.m. with the community invited to the 9:30 a.m. Sunday commemoration followed by a cake reception.
Original Pastor Arthur Schoonveld, who opened the church on Walnut Avenue in 1969 and served until 1977, will travel from Holland, Michigan with his wife Anita for the occasion.
“In our 50-year history, we have had six pastors before our current four pastors,” said communications director Larissa Kamps. “All of them will be in attendance, as well as our first choir director who will lead the anniversary choir.”
Pastor Schoonveld reflected that he was in culture shock in 1969 moving to Southern California from his tiny hometown of Martin, Michigan.
He may be in for more of a culture shock to find that the formerly predominantly Dutch congregation now has a Chinese congregation led by Pastor Charlie Wang and a Korean congregation led by Pastor Dae Hoon Kim.
According to a Champion article in 1972, ground was broken for the new building July 4, 1971, and the dedication service was in March 1972. A second dedication service with guest speakers was held April 5, 1972.
The sanctuary was designed in a semi-circle so that no seat was farther than 58 feet from the pulpit.
The church opened with 110 families and by 2002 had grown to 1,200 people. The church sold its Walnut Avenue facility in 2002, and relocated to a temporary property on Eucalyptus Avenue. That same year, 24 acres on Edison and Euclid avenues were purchased.
In 2004, the congregation changed its name to CrossPoint Church because its Dutch identity was changing as dairies moved out of the Chino Valley and the flock evolved into a multi-ethnic community.
The first full worship service was held in its new home in April 2005.
In addition to Pastor Schoonveld, others were Pastor Al Mulder (1977 to 1985), Pastor Bruce Ballast (1983 to 2006), Pastor Don Klop (1985 to 2007), Pastor Tim Spykstra (2007 to 2014) and Pastor Bryan VanderTuig (2008 to 2016).
Senior pastor is Don Porter and pastor of discipleship is Lon Wagner.
Pastors Klop and Ballast were the longest-serving pastors.
“Through each of our five decades, we continue to see God leading, guiding, and providing each step of our way,” Pastor Porter said. “We have grown to become three unique but united congregations. We are excited about the next chapter that God will write in our story as we continue to love forward.”
