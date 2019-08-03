A public hearing will be held at the next Chino city council meeting on the formation of a special tax district for a property located in the Preserve area of south Chino.
The meeting will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St.
The council has rescheduled this meeting from Tuesday so councilmembers can attend National Night Out crime prevention events that night. The meeting location was changed because audio-visual equipment is being replaced in the council chambers at city hall on Central Avenue.
The public hearing is to collect comments on the formation of a community facilities district on a vacant property located roughly northeast of the Meadowhouse/Bickmore avenues intersection. That location is described on Google maps as 7579 Bickmore Ave., Chino, according to Jack Morgan, management analyst for the city of Chino.
Following the public hearing, each landowner within the proposed community facilities district is allowed to cast one vote for each acre they own. A two-thirds vote is required to approve the formation of the tax district.
Community facilities districts are formed to provide infrastructure improvements, landscaping, lighting and first responder services to a specific area.
