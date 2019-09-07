The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council will host a wildfire emergency preparedness event 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Rd.
Agencies will offer presentations and resources.
Residents will learn how to prepare their homes and property, how to prepare for an evacuation, how to get ready for red flag power outages, and how to watch out for neighbors.
Treats will be available.
