A team of 14 Chino Valley Fire District firefighters placed second at the annual Ketchum-Downtown Stair Climb where firefighters wear full turnout gear and walk up 1,665 steps, or 75 floors, inside the U.S. Bank building in Los Angeles, the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. This year’s event raised $800,000 for the YMCA in downtown Los Angeles where the median household income for a family is $26,330 and only 55 percent of community members are high school graduates, said Chino Valley Fire spokeswoman Massiel Ladron DeGuevara.
The Chino Valley Fire District has participated in the event in each of the past 10 years.
