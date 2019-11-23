Chino Valley Community Chorus will present “Lights! Camera! Christmas!” holiday songs from movies and more, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3332 Eucalyptus Ave., Chino Hills.
Admission is free.
The chorus, which is comprised of people who enjoy singing, meets regularly and performs at community events, including the city of Chino’s tree lighting ceremony and a Chino Hills city council meeting during the holiday season.
Information and sponsorship opportunities: chinochorus@gmail.com.
