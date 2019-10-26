An Oct. 11 car show at the Chino Town Center on Philadelphia Street celebrated Halloween early with trunk or treating, Halloween props and a costume contest.
More than 200 vehicles were on display at the monthly event, sponsored by the Carruchas Car Club, which includes many members from the Chino Valley.
Several of the vehicles were decorated for the spooky holiday.
More than 150 children went from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy from trunks.
This was the Carruchas’ last car show for 2019, but the group plans to resume the monthly car shows next summer. The family-friendly show has been drawing more than 150 cars each month from car clubs all over Southern California since it began meeting last spring.
The shows have been held 6 to 10 p.m. every second Friday.
