The ninth annual Chino Hills Wine Walk will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Cost is $50 if purchased in advance and $55 at the door, and includes a wine glass and 12 tickets.
VIP passes are $75 and includes a wine glass, a lanyard, 16 tickets, and early access to the hop and vine garden with premium wines and craft beer, and exclusive food.
Participants will walk through The Shoppes, sampling food and a selection of more than 60 wines. Live music will be played from the stage.
The event is sponsored by the Chino Hills Community Foundation to raise money for facilities, recreation and the arts. The Shoppes at Chino Hills is located on the southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.
Tickets: chinohillswinewalk.com.
