Pro, college athletes with ties to Chino Valley honor Kobe Bryant

When news broke early Sunday morning that Los Angeles Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, several pro and college athletes with ties to the Chino Valley expressed their condolences on social media or showed their love on the basketball court.
Bryant, 41, was among nine people killed in the 9:47 a.m. crash when his Silkorsky S-76 went down in foggy conditions.
His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant was also killed along with longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter, Alyssa; Christina Mauser, a top assistant coach at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Center; Sarah Chester, and her daughter, Payton Chester; and Bryant’s private pilot Ara Zobayan.
Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were players on Bryant’s Mamba girls’ basketball team that was scheduled to compete Sunday at the Mamba Sports Center. Bryant was the team’s head coach.
Investigators will spend the next few weeks to several months investigating the cause of the crash.
“Man, this hurts a lot,” Chino Hills’ native LaMelo Ball, who is playing professional basketball in Australia with the Illawara Hawks, posted on Twitter Sunday. “Don’t even feel real. Sending prayers and love out to everybody right now and if you reading this, I miss-love you. Life is way to short not too.”
Ball, 17, is projected as a top NBA pick in June’s NBA Draft. He played two seasons at Chino Hills High and helped lead the Huskies to a 35-0 record during the 2015-16 season, playing with his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball.
Lonzo Ball, a member of the New Orleans Pelicans after two seasons with the Lakers, wore Kobe’s Nike shoes during Sunday’s game against the Boston Celtics. The Pelicans won, 123-108.
On one side of right shoe, Lonzo Ball wrote “RIP Kobe.” One the other side, he wrote “RIP Gianna” and a heart symbol with the numbers 8 and 24, which are numbers Bryant wore during his 20 years with the Lakers. Both numbers were retired by the Lakers.
“I’m sick to my stomach right now,” posted Ayala High graduate Dane Cruikshank, a defensive back and special teams player with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, on social media Sunday. “Bro, no, please tell me this isn’t true. Can’t be true.”
He added “Man, my heart’s heavy. My childhood idol. The person who showed me what work ethic really is. I remember for Christmas, all I wanted was a Kobe Fathead. I remember during the playoffs, every commercial break, I use to go outside and practice my fade away jumper, yelling ‘Kobe’.”
Cruikshank graduated from Ayala in 2013, played football at Citrus College and the University of Arizona before being drafted in the sixth round by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft. This season, the Titans advanced as far as the AFC title game.
Just last week, Bryant endorsed Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi as one of three current WNBA players who could make the jump directly to the NBA.
“There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it,” Bryant said in the interview. “Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There’s a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them.”
While Bryant’s nickname is the Black Mamba, Bryant gave Taurasi the nickname “White Mamba” because of their similar passion for winning basketball games.
Bryant also narrated a BodyArmor commercial that featured Taurasi, in which he praised her for her work ethic and the quest to be “better.”
Chino Hills High graduate Janessa Thropay, a women’s basketball player at Oregon State University, led a prayer with Oregon State and Oregon players before their game Sunday to honor Bryant, according to the reports on the game.
Bryant visited Ontario Christian High in late October to watch his oldest daughter Natalia in a CIF-Southern Section girls’ volleyball playoff game, in which Ontario Christian defeated Sage Hill of Newport Beach in three sets.
Several photos of Bryant sitting in the Ontario Christian High stands were posted on social media.
Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010) and was an 18-time All-Star before retiring in 2016. He is the only player in NBA history with two jersey numbers retired by the same team.
