Road closures and orders for residents to stay inside at East End and Francis avenues in the county area of Chino were lifted Saturday morning, about 11 hours after an ammonia leak caused a plume at an ice company located on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters, its hazardous materials unit and Chino Hills police deputies were called at 9:21 p.m. Nov. 8 to Cold Star Ice on a report of a chemical leak.
Immediately, authorities closed the streets and asked residents living nearby to shelter inside because of potentially dangerous fumes, according to a Chino Hills Police report.
The Ontario and Pomona police departments assisted as did the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. At one point, nearly three dozens police or firefighters were at the scene.
Chino Valley Fire District Deputy Chief Dave Williams said the business uses a 2,000-gallon scrub tank and ammonia is used to pull out the “bad stuff” while refrigerating and making ice.
“The tank over pressurized, creating an ammonia plume,” he said.
No employees were at the business at the time of the leak, Deputy Chief Williams said.
“Residents at a home directly across the street were evacuated and residents within two square miles were asked to shelter in place,” he added.
A two-person inspection team employed by Cold Star Ice arrived at the scene to assist with the plume.
“We used 150,000 gallons of water to mitigate the plume,” Deputy Chief Williams said.
At 5:08 a.m. Saturday, authorities said the chemical leak was stabilized, but fumes remained in the area.
Three hours later, shelter orders were lifted and the streets reopened to traffic.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.