A dedication ceremony for the new Max Scott Center of the Culinary Arts at Boys Republic in Chino Hills is set for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The invitation-only event will include lunch at the new center, which boasts a newly expanded student bakery, production kitchen, culinary arts classroom and bistro dining area.
New high-end commercial kitchens in the center will provide more career training opportunities for students living at the residential school for troubled youth, which is located just west of the 71 Freeway, near The Shoppes at Chino Hills and the City of Chino Hills Government Center.
The Boys Republic cafeteria has also been remodeled.
As of this spring, construction of the new center had cost approximately $5.3 million. About $5.7 million has been raised for the project through private donations.
The culinary center is named for Max Scott, the former Boys Republic executive director. He joined Boys Republic in 1965 when he was invited to develop a group counseling program as part of the treatment program. He served as executive director from 1976 until his retirement in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.