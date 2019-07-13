Chino Relay for Life team Monster Misfits will hold a fundraising bingo game, 1 to 4 p.m. today (July 13) at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The event will include eight rounds of bingo. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each round, including a cash prize for the last round.
Tickets will also be sold for raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
Lunch and beverages will be served.
Cost is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets: email MonsterMisfitsR4L@gmail.com.
Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Chino Relay for Life is a 24-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, to be held Aug. 3 and 4 at Ayala Park in Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.