Chino Hills police jailed a 63-year-old man Wednesday on suspicion of pandering and pimping in connection with an investigation into prostitution activity at a home in the 4500 block of Torrey Pines Drive in Chino Hills.
Mingli Jiang is being held on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was arrested at 4:20 p.m., according to jail records.
Chino Hills police armed with a search warrant went to the home at 1 p.m., finding two Asian female adults who stated Mr. Jiang was involved in pandering and pimping, investigators said.
One of the women lived in Chino and the other lived at the Torrey Pines home, they added.
"Both women were offered assistance and released after the investigation was concluded," Deputy Eileen Negron said. "The investigation is ongoing."
Anyone with information can call Deputy Negron at 364-2000, the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 or visit wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.