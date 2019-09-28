A traffic study and environmental report will be conducted for 354 apartments proposed around the lake at the Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills.
The apartments will consist of two-and three-story buildings.
The city council approved the agreements at its Sept. 10 meeting where a few residents opposed the project, and a few supported it.
Harold Buchanan, who lives on Country Club Drive, said the project will worsen gridlock between 7 and 9 a.m. and make it difficult for people making left turns from Country Club Drive to Bird Farm Road.
“Think about the impact on citizens who have to drive,” he said. “You don’t need a traffic study, just open your eyes and see what the problem is.”
Mr. Buchanan was also concerned that developer Jack Greening is seeking a variance (an exception) to increase the building height from 35 feet to 41 feet, 10 inches.
Tim Witten said the project will increase property values and improve flood runoff on Ramona Avenue and Bird Farm Road.
Fawn Witten, who has lived in the park for 21 years, said she supports the project but wants to see as many trees preserved as possible, including the pepper and palms that surround the lake.
Jean Friedman, a mobile home park resident, said Ramona Avenue is a circus from 3:30 to 7 a.m. and the apartments will make it worse.
She was also concerned about animal life at the lake, loss of tranquility, liability for children at the edge of the lake, and one-way in and one-way out access for mobile home park residents.
The eastern side of the lake, north of Bird Farm Road, contains numerous trees and riparian habitat.
LG2WB Engineers, Inc. of Irvine will prepare a traffic impact study for $48,875 and ECORP Consulting, Inc., of Redlands will process an environmental document in an amount of $73,300, both to be funded by the developer.
Greening family
Mr. Greening, who owns the mobile home park and is proposing the apartments, sat with his wife in the back row of the council chambers during the proceedings.
The Greening Family, longtime property owners in Chino Hills dating back to 1945, also owns Los Serranos Golf Course and is proposing a residential development of single-family homes on a portion of the golf course on Yorba Avenue.
Mr. Greening’s plans consist of two “villages” of 13 acres each connected by a bridge over the southern tip of the lake, to be called Rancho Cielito, north of Los Serranos Boulevard.
With the lake as a prominent feature, the development will have a boardwalk and seating area, walking paths along the lake, and a pedestrian walkway on the connecting bridge.
The 49-acre project includes the 19-acre lake.
