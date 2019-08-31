Broken truck advisory sign
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A broken truck advisory sign facing westbound Chino Hills Parkway approaching the entrance to Carbon Canyon Road was observed last weekend and secured by the city’s Public Works Department Monday until Caltrans can haul it off. Carbon Canyon residents have been venting on neighborhood social media sites that distracted and speeding drivers are not paying attention on Carbon Canyon Road, causing traffic accidents and backups.

