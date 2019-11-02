Levi H. Dickey Elementary School recognizes Adam Doverspike, a high school junior in the Alvord school district in Riverside, for adopting the Chino school for his Eagle Scout project. Adam (center) gathered hundreds of books in English and Spanish to create libraries in each classroom and to add to the school library and office. Holding the sign at a school rally held last month are Levi Dickey student Jayden Clark and school principal Patricia Custodio.
