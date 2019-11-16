Two Ontario women were arrested Nov. 7, a day after a theft at a Chino 7-Eleven store that left a male clerk with minor injuries.
Alissa Baez and Monique Luviano, both 20, were booked into the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore on suspicion of robbery.
Bail was set at $100,000 each, jail records show.
“They both confessed to their involvement in the crime,” according to a Chino Police Department statement.
A woman walked into the store at 4535 Riverside Drive at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 6, grabbed items and ran outside to a car being driven by a second woman, police said.
The clerk ran after the women and grabbed a car door handle but fell as the car sped away.
Police tracked the women to a home in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue in Ontario, making the arrests at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 7.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.