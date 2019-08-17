Residents living under or near the Ontario International Airport flight pattern plan to meet 2 p.m. Sunday at an Ontario restaurant to discuss their concerns about noise from the airport’s aircraft.
The public meeting will be held at Zendejas restaurant, 2440 S. Vineyard Ave.
Residents of the Preserve area of south Chino have been at Chino City Council meetings this spring and summer, saying that noise from Ontario International Airport planes as they fly low over the area is too loud. The residents said the noise is particularly irritating during the night and early morning hours when they are trying to sleep. Some of the residents claimed that the planes are not adhering to their set flight pattern.
Local residents on social media have also complained about loud noise coming from the airport’s departing and landing aircraft.
The airport’s Noise Management policy states that it works with airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that aircraft stick to their flight routes. The policy also states that high-power engine runs and taxi testing of aircraft are banned between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.
Daniel Enz, deputy district director of Congresswoman Norma Torres’ (35th District) office plans to attend the meeting on Sunday. The 35th District includes the cities of Chino, Ontario, Montclair, Pomona and Fontana.
Veronica Wiarco, the Chino and Ontario representative for State Senator Connie Leyva (20th District), said they were invited to the meeting, but have back-to-back events the day before, so would not be able to attend. She said Senator Leyva and her staff are keeping their eye on the residents’ efforts to control airport noise in their neighborhoods.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa recently sent a letter to Ontario International’s Airport Authority, expressing the residents’ concerns.
Representatives from Ontario International Airport Authority will not be at the meeting, said airport spokesman Steve Lambert.
Comments and questions about airport noise management may be registered at the airport’s 24-hour noise comment phone number, 544-5470. The airport’s Noise Desk can also be contacted by email at noise@flyontario.com.
