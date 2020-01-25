Nominations are being accepted for the San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor, recognizing individuals and groups who have made an impact in public education.
Volunteers, service groups, business and government partners, educators and alumni can be nominated.
Michael Sullivan, an Ayala High parent, received the San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor last year.
His volunteer work of six years included building and fixing props used for various ensembles within the music program and for preparing large meals for people within the band program.
Distinguished Service
Nominations are also open for the San Bernardino County Education Distinguished Service Award, recognizing individuals for exceptional leadership and significant contributions to public education in the county.
Nomination forms are available for both awards at sbcss.k12.ca.us.
Nominations are due by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 to the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Office, 601 North E Street, San Bernardino, CA 92415
Award recipients will be recognized during a ceremony to be held in the spring.
Information: 386-2413 or Irma.Iaquinta@sbcss.net
