The Civil Grand Jury invites residents of the communities in San Bernardino County to share comments of recent experiences concerning the treatment of juveniles and conditions in the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Centers.
There will be two sessions: 4:30 to 6 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Operation New Hope (Hip Hop Shop), 323 W. 7th Street, San Bernardino. No reservations are required.
The Civil Grand Jury is charged by the California Penal Code to investigate all aspects of the county, including cities and special districts, and issues reports of its findings and recommendations.
These reports are aimed at increasing the accountability, efficiency and effectiveness of local governments.
Information: visit the San Bernardino County Grand Jury Website at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/grandjury/ or contact the 2019-2020 Grand Jury Foreperson at 387-9120.
