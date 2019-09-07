The Chino Police Explorer Post is seeking qualified candidates for its upcoming program.
A recruitment meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Chino Police headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way in Chino.
“The program seeks to provide youth in our community the opportunity to build their character and learn about the many aspects of law enforcement,” said program advisor Amy Avila. “Explorers not only give back to their community through community service events but participate in physical fitness training, tests, and attend a live-in summer academy.”
Attendees are asked to wear professional attire, she added.
Participants must be between 14 and 20 years old, maintain a 2.5 grade point average and pass a background check. Information: aavila@chinopd.org.
