At least three public hearings on residential projects in the Preserve area of south Chino will be held at the next Chino Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
The meeting is being held at the senior center because audio-visual equipment is being replaced in Chino’s council chambers, the regular planning commission meeting site.
780 residential units
A public hearing will be held on developer Chino Development Corporation’s request to build more than 780 residential units in seven developments.
The developments, which range from five to eight dwelling units per acre, are proposed for a pan-shaped site located east of East Preserve Loop, south of Market Street, west of Hellman Avenue and north of Legacy Park Street. The site includes more than 110 acres.
Among the residential units are 116 townhomes that are clustered in fours, and 124 townhomes that surround centralized areas for parking, known as auto courts.
494 units
A public hearing will be held on a request by Chino Development Corporation to amend a portion of the previously approved Van Vliet master plan that includes the subdivision of 44.13 acres of land and an associated 1.5-acre lot that includes a basin for the development of up to 494 residential units in land zoned for medium density residential. The amendment includes the final environmental impact report for the project.
165 units
A public hearing is also set on a request by developer KB Home California to amend previously approved conditions of approval to allow for 165 residential homes prior to the widening of the Bickmore and Euclid avenues intersection or to pay in-lieu fees for the improvements to offset future costs of the Turnleaf development currently under construction. The project is located along the north side of Bickmore Avenue, approximately 630 feet east of Mayhew Avenue.
Public input sought
The public can provide testimony about the projects at the meeting. Written comments will be accepted by the City of Chino’s Development Services Department, 13220 Central Ave., Chino 91710 through 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 or at the hearing.
Questions
Questions about the Van Vliet project may be directed to Maria Staar, senior planner at 334-3333 or by email at mstaar@cityofchino.org.
Questions about the Chino Development Corporation development may be directed to Michael Hitz, principal planner, at 334-3448 or by email at mhitz@cityofchino.org.
Questions about the KB Home California development may be directed to Christopher Magdosku, city engineer, at 334-3417 or by email at cmagdosku@cityofchino.org.
