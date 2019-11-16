Several cases of students under the influence or overdosing on Xanax, a drug for anxiety, have been reported at Don Lugo High and Ramona Junior High in Chino in recent weeks, according to a Nov. 8 Chino Police Department report.
“Luckily, none of the involved students suffered any severe injuries,” police officials said in the report. “Parents should speak with their children about the dangers of prescription medications, including the potential to receive fake medications or medications mixed with other dangerous drugs.”
Don Lugo High Principal Kimberly Cabrera said the school is doing all it can to curb the issue.
“We see this as a police matter, but we are working with the Chino Police Department to stop the problem in our school,” she said.
Chino police, along with school officials at Don Lugo and Ramona, are trying to find the source of the Xanax.
Parents are encouraged to securely store prescription medications in their homes, making them inaccessible to children, police said.
A prescription medication drop-off box for unwanted medication is available inside the Chino Police Department lobby at 5450 Guardian Way in Chino. The box is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“(It) provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal for unwanted or unused medication,” police said.
A similar drop-off box is available at the Chino Hills Police Department at 14077 Peyton Drive, in the Chino Hills Government Center.
Anyone with information on the Xanax cases can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
