Green Island Restaurant benches

 

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

Three restaurant-style benches in front of Green Island Restaurant next door to CVS Pharmacy in the Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway were removed this week by the business owner when the Chino Hills code enforcement division provided a 10-day notice on Monday to submit plans for an outside patio permit or remove the benches. The Champion submitted the photo to the city two weeks ago to inquire about the outdoor waiting area, and by Wednesday, the benches were gone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.