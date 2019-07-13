The community is welcome to attend an open house 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea on the roads and trails management plan.
The document will provide direction for the long-term construction, maintenance, and management of the roads and trails in the park.
Visitors will be able to view the latest planning information, discuss ideas one-on-one with park staff, and provide written comments.
Visitors may drop in anytime during the scheduled hours.
Information: parks.ca.gov/chinohillsRTMP or email trails@parks.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.