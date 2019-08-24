Congressman Gil Cisneros, who represents Chino Hills in the 39th District, has changed office hours at Chino Hills city hall, 14020 City Center Drive.
Wednesday hours have been dropped and Tuesday hours will be 2 to 5 p.m.
Mr. Cisneros is opening an office at 20955 Pathfinder Road, Suite 330, in Diamond Bar on Monday, Aug. 26.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Mr. Cisneros’ staff helps with federal concerns including Veterans Affairs issues, the IRS, passports, Medicare, immigration, and Federal student loans.
Information: Stephanie.Wade@mail.house.gov or (714) 459-4575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.