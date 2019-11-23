Holiday crimes, including package theft and leaving packages in vehicles, will be discussed 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 during a Neighborhood Watch meeting in the southwest meeting room of BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Other topics will include child safety in neighborhoods, the importance of quality locks, locking doors and school bullying.
Chino Hills crime prevention specialist Dulce Stone will preside.
The meeting is geared for Los Serranos and Torrey Pines neighborhoods, but all residents are welcome to form Neighborhood Watch groups in their areas, said organizer Ron Madrid.
There will be free pizza while supplies last from 6:15 to 7 p.m.
Information: Ms. Stone, 364-2000, ext. 2038 or email dstone@sbcsd.org.
