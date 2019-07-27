The community is invited to a celebration of Monte Vista Park’s new additions, including an improved Splash Pad water feature, 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Other new additions include a pre-manufactured restroom on the north side of the small park and a covered pavilion near the Splash Pad.
Giveaways will be provided while supplies last.
Guests to the celebration are invited to wear swim attire if they plan to experience the water feature. Water diapers are required for children who are not fully toilet-trained.
Children under age 12 should be supervised by an adult or guardian.
Following the celebration, the Splash Pad will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Monday, Sept. 2.
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 7, it will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 29.
The city has applied for a grant to build a new recreation/teen center at the park, but it does not expect to hear about the money until January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.