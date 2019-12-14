Rhythm of Life, a church that holds worship services at The Homecoming at the Preserve, will hold a brunch and silent auction noon to 3 p.m. today (Dec. 14) at Yanks Air Museum, 7000 Merrill Ave. to collect donations and supplies such as blankets, socks, and gloves to distribute to the homeless.
There is no fee to attend but participants are asked to bring small items such as non-perishable food and toiletries that will be included in food baskets and Christmas gift bags.
Rev. Beverly J. Powell, pastor, said the fourth annual event, called “Christmas Acts of Kindness for the Homeless,” will help the homeless in Chino, Corona, and Riverside.
The items will be distributed Saturday, Dec. 21.
Guest speaker will be Dr. Janet Webb who will talk about the impact of mental illness on homeless persons and how the community can support them. Loren Sullivan, a 16-year-old choreographer, will present liturgical dance. Guest soloist will be Kendall Harb, an award-winning soprano from Cal State Fullerton. Information: Pastor Powell, 536-7642.
