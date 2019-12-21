A float featuring a gingerbread house and giant candies won Best Overall Vehicle or Float in the Chino Youth Christmas Parade, held Saturday, Dec. 14.
It was built by Chino Cub Scout Pack 205, which has won several prizes over the more than two decades it has participated in the parade.
A float entered by Victory Outreach church of Chino, featuring a gingerbread house, giant candies, a Christmas tree and people dressed as Christmas presents, won Best Use of Theme. This year’s theme was “A Sweet Christmas.”
Two miniature horses in Christmas regalia and their handlers from Mini Therapy Horses won Best Overall Walkers.
The winners were honored at Tuesday’s Chino City Council meeting.
Cub Scouts, parents and Scout leaders from Pack 205 “worked tirelessly for countless hours in the last few weeks to put together the incredible float and the Christmasy items hand-carried by the Scouts during the parade,” said Pack 205 parent Vince Gangula. Several of the Cub Scouts rode on the float.
The pack, which was formed 42 years ago, also won Best Overall Vehicle or Float in the 2018 Chino Christmas parade with a float featuring a space shuttle. They also won a prize for that float at the 2018 Chino Hills Boat Parade, Mr. Gangula said.
The pack, with 52 members, is probably one of the largest in the Chino Valley but is always looking for new members as the boys transition to Boy Scout troops, Mr. Gangula said.
Boys ages kindergarten through fifth grade may join the pack.
Meetings are held 7 p.m. every Tuesday (except holidays) at CrossPoint Church, corner of Euclid and Edison avenues in Chino.
Cub Scout Master is Gilbert Sanchez.
The pack can be contacted on its Facebook page, Cub Scout Pack 205.
