Power of the Flower Family Fun Festival will be held 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino to benefit programs for adults with intellectual and development disabilities.
It is sponsored by Anthesis, a non-profit organization based in Montclair.
The group hopes to raise $40,000.
The event is open to the community and will include a 5K and 1K Run/Walk; adaptive sports; and activities, including bubble soccer, rock wall climbing, inflatable obstacle course, ninja warrior obstacle course, recumbent trikes, raffles and music.
General admission for spectators is free. An activity wristband will be sold for $5 for the bubble soccer, rock climbing, inflatable course, ninja warrior course and recumbent trikes.
A pancake breakfast is $5.
Cost for Run/Walk is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 to 12 if registered by Monday, Sept. 30. Run/Walk registration is $35 for adults and $20 for children on the day of the event. The registration includes participation in the 5K or 1K run/walk, activity wristband, event T-shirt and goodie bag.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. The pancake breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m. The 5K and 1K races begin at 8 a.m. Adaptive sports and activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. and a closing ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Information and registration: anthesis.us or contact 624-3555, ext. 260.
