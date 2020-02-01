Omnitrans will maintain bus service to Chino Hills High and Townsend Junior High with $2 fares despite the elimination of OmniGo Route 365 next September, said Omnitrans officials at an afternoon meeting at Chino Hills City Hall Wednesday.
Ayala High’s route in Chino Hills will be eliminated next September because of low ridership.
Although only five residents showed up in the first two hours of the three-hour open session, they knew the routes like the back of their hands and asked detailed questions, some of which Omnitrans officials could not answer because the proposal is a work in progress.
Tammy Pham, Rosa Aguayo, and Alaere Okiyefa said the new “Micro Transit” program that will replace the OmniGo Route 365 is too expensive with its $5 fare.
Nicole Ramos, interim director of marketing, said their concerns will be noted as the proposal works its way towards finalization.
Micro Transit will work like a reservation-based ride share app similar to Uber and Lyft from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an approximately 15-minute wait.
There will be no weekend bus service.
Ms. Ramos explained that Omnitrans will continue to provide services to Chino Hills High and Townsend and the rate will remain $2 for students.
However, the route is proposed to be modified. Students will no longer be taken north on Peyton Drive from Chino Hills Parkway.
Instead, the route would stop at Peyton and Chino Hills Parkway. Students heading south will still be taken along the OmniGo stops into the Butterfield Ranch area of Chino Hills.
Ms. Ramos said public comment will be carefully considered as Omnitrans works out the proposal. She encouraged residents to submit their comments by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 by calling 379-7150 or by mail to Omnitrans Strategic Development Department, 1700 West Fifth St., San Bernardino, CA 92411.
Relies on bus
Mrs. Aguayo said she takes OmniGo 365 from her home on Valle Vista Drive to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for daily Mass and Sunday Mass. She is concerned that it will cost $5 per trip instead of the OmniGo fare of $2.
She said there should be a lowered rate for seniors.
She also suggested that Micro Transit take bus riders to the Chino Transit Center on Sixth Street so they can connect to other routes.
Those who ride MicroTransit and connect to Omnitrans routes will receive a free day pass.
Ms. Okiyefa takes the OmniGo 365 to Chaffey College in Chino.
She asked if Micro Transit would take her to Chaffey and the answer was yes. Ms. Okiyefa said she wanted to bring to the attention of Omnitrans that some bus drivers acquiesce to students who say they do not have fare money.
Omnitrans has a $500 million deficit and $400 million of that amount represents the estimated costs of going to zero emission buses, Ms. Ramos said.
The state has mandated that public transit agencies transition to 100 percent zero-emission bus fleets by 2040, she said.
About $100 million of that amount represents the funding secured during an ad hoc committee process with the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority where the authority agreed to increase the allocation of local transportation funds, provided that Omnitrans reduce service by 11 percent, she said.
“These actions will better align service levels with ridership trends and ensure a balanced operating budget through 2040,” Ms. Ramos said.
