Nearly three months after the son of a Chino Valley Fire District board member sent a letter to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office alleging board member Mike Kreeger got paid for meetings he did not attend, the case remains under review.
Chino Hills resident Kyle Williams, son of board member Winn Williams, wrote a letter to the district attorney’s Public Integrity Unit on May 6 claiming Mr. Kreeger received payment for meetings he listed he attended as a liaison for the fire district, but did not attend.
Kyle Williams alleged that Mr. Kreeger did not attend Chino Valley Unified board of directors’ meetings on Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, 2018 and Jan. 17, Feb. 21, March 7 and March 21, 2019 in addition to San Bernardino County Airport Commission meetings in January and February of this year, but listed them on his monthly invoice to the fire district for payment.
Kyle Williams obtained Mr. Kreeger’s invoices from the fire district by submitting a public records request.
The letter provides website addresses where videos of the alleged missed school board meetings can be viewed.
Board members are paid $157.50 per meeting.
“Through this ongoing scheme, Mr. Kreeger has misappropriated fire district funds in a cumulative total amount in the thousands,” Kyle Williams wrote.
Mr. Kreeger said he works full time and uses modern technology such as live stream to stay current on meetings. “I have not broken the law,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any contact (from the district attorney) or follow up.”
Mr. Kreeger stated he has not violated board policy or state law and that the “allegations are an example of Winn Williams’ behavior and personality that has cost the district valuable time and resources.”
Mr. Williams, a retired Chino Valley Fire District captain who has several unresolved workers’ compensation lawsuits against the district, has twice been censured by the board for his alleged behavior towards the board, district staff and Chief Tim Shackelford.
In his letter to the district attorney, Kyle Williams wrote, “Thus far, these records were only requested going back to July 1, 2018. However, Mr. Kreeger’s scheme likely pre-dates that by months, if not years.”
The fire board policy does not state that board members must be physically present at meetings they attend as district liaisons.
It is also silent on whether board members can watch videos of those meetings at a later time and still get paid.
Board president John DeMonaco said it is the board’s obligation to look into the policy regarding those duties. “If it’s not clear, we need to make it clear,” he said.
Asked what he believes the duties of a liaison should be, Mr. DeMonaco said he would rather discuss that as a board.
Fire board members Harvey Luth and Sarah Evinger serve on an ad-hoc committee to discuss board policies, but any additions or changes to policy would go to a vote by the five board members, Mr. DeMonaco said.
Mr. Kreeger, Kyle and Winn Williams and Mr. DeMonaco said this week they have not yet been contacted by phone or in person by the district attorney’s office concerning the allegations.
Kyle Williams did receive an email stating the matter is under review.
District attorney spokesman Christopher Lee did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
(1) comment
You are paid to ATTEND the meeting so you can provide feedback...you can’t do that if you are watching a video after the meeting. Shame on you for cheating the taxpayers.
