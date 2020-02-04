A 33-year-old woman suffered major injuries Monday night after she was struck by a car in the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road in Chino Hills.
Deputies were called at 6:30 p.m. finding Ashley Nicole Bautista of Chino Hills lying in the westbound lanes of Eucalyptus after she was struck by a silver 2002 Infinity G20 Sedan being driven by Karolyn Rose Jaranilla, 24, of Chino Hills, said Deputy A. Ortega.
“It was determined (the car) was west on Eucalyptus and struck Ms. Bautista in the westbound lane,” the deputy said.
Ms. Bautisa was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The driver remained at the scene and was cooperated with investigators.
Monday’s vehicle-pedestrian collision was the second major incident at that intersection since September.
Juan Liu, 31, a resident of China, was killed Sept. 14 when she was struck by a car while in the crosswalk at Eucalyptus and Galloping Hills. Ms. Liu was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center where she later died, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
That collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on Monday’s crash can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
(1) comment
Even a machine learned driverless car that has no heart would not blame the victim for the crash even if they were jay walking, wearing dark clothing, homeless, under the influence, walking too slowly in a cross walk, cycling, etc, etc. No it would instead try to ‘learn’ how to find a safer and more efficient way to brake such as the Left Foot Braking Method and bar the teaching of the ‘Killer’ right foot braking method. It is unfortunate that neither NHTSA nor GHSA seem to want to peruse that course of action. Tradition and Testosterone can be a terrible thing. Note: Simply using your left foot to brake is not, repeat not the Left Foot Braking Method.
