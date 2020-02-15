The Chino Cultural Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2020 Youth Arts Scholarships and the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship.
Applicants for the Youth Arts Scholarships should be students who are in the ninth grade through college.
They must live within the Chino Valley Unified School District’s boundaries and be active participants in the arts, including visual arts, music, theatre, or dance.
Applicants for the Gretchen Hartt McCombs Memorial Music Scholarship must be either a graduating high school senior who plans to enroll in college in the fall or a current college student who plans to major in or is currently majoring in either music or music education.
The late Mrs. McCombs was a teacher in the school district and a member of the Chino Community Chorus.
Applications are available to download on the Chino Cultural Foundation’s website: www.chi noculturalfoundation.com.
Information: email the CCF Scholarship Committee at chinoculturalfoun dation@gmail.com or call 458-0359.
Deadline for all applications is March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.