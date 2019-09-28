Despite the heat, residents flocked to Chino Hills Community Center where they indulged in grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and dunked deputies in a tank during Mayor Cynthia Moran’s State of the City address.
The festival included a band under the gazebo, games, a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, a fashion show by firemen, and the introduction of five unsung heroes, a tradition started by Councilman Peter Rogers last year.
A K9 team from the San Bernardino County Probation Department provided a demonstration.
Local photographers Erik Simonsen, Ayla Qureshi, and Coleen Hagenson displayed their favorite photos.
The event was sponsored by the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The unsung heroes are:
Ronnie Guyer, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, is involved with veterans’ programs and events in Chino Hills, including the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club interview-a-veteran program and the Freedom Committee in Orange County that helps veterans learn to share their stories.
He was featured in a 2018 PBSTV special called “Vietnam Speaks” that won excellence in broadcasting at the Pacific Southwest Emmy Awards.
Sharon Stuewe is a licensed ham radio operator and a 10-year member of the Chino Hills Auxiliary Radio Team, a member of the city’s graffiti abatement team for seven years, a host for National Night Out for 10 years and a neighborhood watch coordinator for seven years.
She has volunteered with the Chino Hills Community Foundation for six years, and is a board member, webmaster, information officer, and a bingo captain for the Chino Hills 55+ Club. She has taught classes for the Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ program.
Doug Sparkes, dubbed the “father” of Chino Hills for his efforts to incorporate the city, retired from law enforcement and is a long-time rancher in Carbon Canyon. He began talking about incorporation with his neighbor Fred Burns, a former fire board member, in the late 1980s.
Councilman Ray Marquez said if it were not for the efforts of Mr. Sparkes, the city would not be where it is today.
Nicole Aptekar and her husband Jeff have triplets, with one diagnosed with autism at 3½. She became an advocate for autism and created the website advocacy forautism.com. She is past president and currently a board member for the Autism Society of the Inland Empire. She volunteers at Chaparral Elementary School where she organizes Disability Awareness Day, assists with art pals, is the school site chairperson, and serves on the Local Control Accountability Plan Advisory Committee.
Simon Ho and his wife Yuen, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year, volunteer together for National Night Out. He has hosted the event at Skyview Park for 10 years. He is the founding member and lead for the NextDoor Rolling Ridge community group online.
Mr. Ho networks with civic organizations and makes it a point to know what is going on in the community.
