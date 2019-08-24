Cities in a six-county region including the Chino Valley are bracing for high allocations of affordable housing mandates from the State of California as it grapples with ballooning housing prices and rental costs.
The state’s Housing and Community Development Department is preparing to allocate numbers for the region that covers an eight-year planning period from 2021 to 2029.
The number of units allocated to Chino Hills and Chino will depend on the final numbers determined by the state and how an agency called the Southern California Association of Governments allocates those numbers.
A subcommittee of the Association met July 22 and estimated the state might allocate between 800,000 to 1.2 million housing units, a hypothetical number based on the doubling of the previous eight-year planning cycle that mandated 430,000 units.
Housing woes
Association president Bill Jahn said in a statement that no community is immune from the consequences of the housing crisis where the average California home price is nearly 2½ times above the national average and rent is nearly 50 percent higher than the rest of the country.
“More than 50 percent of households spend more than 30 percent of their paychecks on housing costs,” Mr. Jahn said.
The Association has introduced three methodologies for determining local housing needs and is asking the public to weigh in as part of the process called the Regional Housing Needs Assessment.
The Association offers a website tool in which cities may input figures to determine housing allocations for each methodology.
Using a figure of 800,000 units across the Association’s six county area, the city of Chino Hills would be required to build 1,971 affordable units under Option 1, 2,643 units under Option 2, and 2,655 units under Option 3.
Using the same figure, the city of Chino would be required to build 3,735 affordable units in Option 1, 2,814 under Option 2, and 6,716 under Option 3.
Two factors
Ping Chang, manager of compliance and performance monitoring for the Association, said the exact amount of units that will be allocated to the cities and unincorporated portions of counties will depend on two things: the number the state gives as the final determination of the Association’s regional housing needs, and the allocation methodology adopted by the Association’s regional council.
Councilman Ray Marquez, who serves on the Association’s regional council, said he wants to know what the consequences would be if the city of Chino Hills cannot meet the mandates.
“If we can’t meet our numbers, I have concerns,” Mr. Marquez said. “I want to understand how the state got the numbers.”
The city of Chino Hills has met past state affordable housing mandates by zoning for high-density multi-unit developments.
Vivian Castro, spokesperson for Chino, said the city would provide no comment until final numbers are released. In council meetings this spring, Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa has expressed concerns about the state telling local governments what to do regarding housing.
Kome Ajise, the Association’s executive director, said he encourages the public to make their thoughts known on which of the three methodologies makes the most sense in determining housing needs.
The fourth and final public meeting will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s board of directors’ room on the second floor, 1170 W. 3rd St., in San Bernardino.
The three options may be viewed by visiting scag.ca.gov/programs/pages/housing.aspx.
Written comments may be sent by Sept. 13 to housing@scag.ca.gov.
