Caltrans installed three flashing beacons on the “End Freeway” signs on the southbound 71 Freeway near Pine Avenue last weekend to alert drivers to the change in roadway conditions in Riverside County. An emergency order has been placed for three “Watch for Stopped Vehicles” yellow signs that should be delivered next week, said Caltrans official Syed Raza. Two will be placed south of the Pine Avenue overcrossing and the third north of the Euclid Avenue overcrossing where accidents have occurred when traffic slows.

