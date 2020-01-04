The city of Chino is seeking teams from local businesses and governmental agencies to participate in the annual Chino Corporate Challege, to be held April 25 to May 8.
The two-week event includes a variety of physical contests and games at various locations around the city.
To participate or to sponsor the event, contact the Chino Community Services Department at 334-3258 or email communityservic es@cityofchino.org.
Information and entry forms: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.