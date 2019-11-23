Veterans were honored Nov. 9 by the city of Chino Hills with a breakfast and ceremony at the Community Center, concluding with the playing of Taps. Keynote speaker was Lt. Col. Josh Assayag of March Air Reserve Base and commander of the 160th Attack Squadron who spent six years in the C-17 Globemaster III as a first pilot and aircraft commander deployed in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Mayor Cynthia Moran addressed the veterans and Councilman Art Bennett, a Vietnam veteran, thanked his fellow veterans for their service. The Sunset Boulevard Brass Band played the armed services medley and other tunes. The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills cooked breakfast for the veterans and their guests.
