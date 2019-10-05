Nightmare on Hickory Lane
Nightmare on Hickory Lane in Chino Hills is coming back this year and is bigger and better, according to the Willes family who hosts the event.
The haunted house, based on Chino Hills folklore, will have 80 computer-controlled lights, multiple projections and animatronics synchronized to a 25-minute soundtrack.
“Skeleton Bones and the Decomposers” will return to rattle bones, and the pumpkin trio will sing “The Greatest Show Unearthed.”
Fictional stories about the “green mist” from Aerojet illustrated by makeshift coffins that “washed out of the facility” will be told.
The family has added a 120-gallon “toxic” pond with ultraviolet “reactive” water. An 8-foot tall façade for the Hickory Hollow Cemetery has been added along with a 10-foot tall spider.
Shows with lights only are 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 to 17; 20 to 24; and 28 to 29.
Full shows are 6:45, 7:15, and 7:45 p.m. Oct 18 and 19; and 25 and 26.
Full shows at 6:45 and 7:15 p.m. (no 7:45 p.m. show) are Oct. 27 and 30.
Full shows will be held every 25 minutes on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
The haunted house is located at 3909 Hickory Lane, east of Rolling Ridge Drive, south of Glen Ridge Drive.
Parking is along Hickory Lane, on the right side of the residence.
The Willes family is asking for donations to Caring for the Hills’ Thanksgiving food drive where a “scare away hunger” trunk will be displayed.
Girl Scout Troop 70874 is coordinating the food drive.
Halloween themed party for teens
A Teen Night Out, featuring a Halloween Movie Night, will be held 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the city of Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St.
There will also be a costume contest, raffles, games, and food for sale. Masks and weapons will not be allowed in the costume contest.
All junior and senior high school aged students from the Chino Valley Unified School District are invited to attend.
Information: 334-3260.
Corn mazes, pig races at Frosty’s
Frosty’s Forest Fall Festival, including a pumpkin patch, inflatables, games, rides and corn mazes, is now open.
The for-profit festival, which runs through Oct. 31, is located at the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue.
Festival hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pig races will be offered 6 p.m. weeknights and at 1, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. weekends beginning Friday, Oct. 11.
Pumpkins can be purchased beginning Monday, Oct. 14.
Admission is free Monday through Thursday but there is a charge for most amenities. Cost is $5 for ages 15 and older Friday through Saturday.
Tame and haunted corn mazes are also available for an additional cost.
Ride tickets range from $1 for one to $50 for 62.
An unlimited-ride wristband good for inflatables and one time on the waterballs is $25 Monday through Thursday.
The Chino Valley Historical Society will present its second annual Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
The free event will include a cow milking demonstration at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., seed planting, butter churning, museum exhibits and family activities.
Information: 334-3278.
Petting zoo at Don Lugo farm fest
Don Lugo High’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) will host its annual Fall Festival, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the school’s farm in Chino.
Don Lugo is located at 13400 Pipeline Ave., and the farm is at the back of the campus. Entrance is off Roswell Avenue, just south of Chino Avenue.
The festival will include food, games, a petting zoo and information booths.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 10, and free for children 3 years and under.
Halloween dance at Senior Center
A Spooky Senior Dance will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Costumes are encouraged. There will be live music by Paul Cavin and light refreshments will be served.
Information: 334-3271.
Light battles, bungee at church
Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran School will host its annual Harvest Festival Spooktacular, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the school, 14816 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The fundraiser will include music, game booths, train rides, face painters, a rock-climbing wall, giant slides, trampoline bungee, game truck, yard games, interactive light battle, vendor booths, silent auction and food.
Admission is free. Tickets for rides and game booths can be purchased at the event.
Pumpkin carving for children set
Children will be able to carve a pumpkin at the Children’s Discovery workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive.
The event is free, but advance registration is required at healthychino.eventbrite.com.
Information: 334-3478.
Howl-a-Ween at dog park
The fourth annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Vila Borba Dog Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue in Chino Hills by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee.
A costume contest will be held at 1 p.m., for small, medium and large dogs with trophies awarded.
Judges will be Lisa Price, Dr. Chad Easthouse, Laura Montague and Councilman Peter Rogers. Cost to enter the contest is $5. Proof of pet vaccination is recommended.
Information: Rossana Mitchell-Arrieta, 597-3111.
Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow
The Headless Horseman will visit Carbon Canyon, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Western Hills Country Club’s parking lot, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road.
The event, hosted by the Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council, will feature trunk or treat activities and booths.
Active Adults set pumpkin contest
The city of Chino Hills’ Active Adults 50+ will host a pumpkin decorating class and contest, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Tickets are $2 per person and the event includes pumpkins and materials. All sales are final.
Registration: 364-2826 or chinohills.org/activeadults.
Spooktacular at Ayala Park
The city of Chino’s annual Halloween Spooktacular will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in field 11 at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave.
There will be guest appearances, trunk or treating, a costume contest, entertainment, giveaways and games.
Admission is free.
Information: 334-3258 or cityofchino.org/events.
Trunk or treat at Don Lugo High
Don Lugo High’s Class of 2020 will host a Halloween event for the community, 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 with activities in the school parking lot at the corner of Pipeline and Chino avenues in Chino.
A free “trunk or treat” candy distribution from decorated cars will be featured, along with music, a photo booth, food vendors, and game tickets costing $1. Information: 2020donlugo gradnight@gmail.com.
Chino Hills’ Trick or Treat Oct. 31
The city of Chino Hills’ Trick or Treat will be 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, 13920 City Center Drive.
There will be candy and craft stations, a photo booth area and mobile recreation games.
A costume contest will begin at 4 p.m.
Competition categories include 12 and under (various age groups) and groups (all ages). Admission is free.
Information: chinohills.org/TrickorTreat.
Lifesong to host Harvest Festival
Lifesong Community Church’s Harvest Festival is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the church, 13333 Ramona Ave., Chino.
CVCC Church trip or treat event
Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, will hold its annual “trip or treat” event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Info: www.cvcchurch.org.
Friendsgiving includes movie
A Friendsgiving event for special needs individuals and their families is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The city of Chino Hills-hosted event will include a movie, activities and refreshments.
Information: 364-2700.
Boxing for turkeys Nov. 24 in Chino
Young boxers will display their skills and win turkeys at the Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, to be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Chino’s Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St. Admission is $12 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, and free for ages 5 and under. Information: 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.