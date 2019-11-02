Daylight Saving Time ends 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Remember to turn clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight (Nov. 2).
It’s also a good time to change the batteries in smoke detectors, officials with the Chino Valley Fire District said.
Residents should test smoke alarms once a month by pushing the test button and replace batteries in smoke alarms at least twice a year.
Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, or according to manufacturer guidelines.
Residents should never disable a smoke alarm and should regularly vacuum or dust smoke alarms to keep them working properly.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Bill in the works
There is some misconception that the time switch has ended, but a bill regarding that is still in the works by author Assemblyman Kansen Chu (D-San Jose).
The assemblyman said in September he is making a two-year bill out of Assembly Bill 7, which would put California on permanent daylight saving time if the federal government approves.
The assemblyman said he will continue working on the bill, which has been sitting in the Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications since it passed in the State Assembly in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.