Winners of the second annual 2019 Share Your Story Photo Contest sponsored by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Community Foundation Arts Committee (chARTS) are recognized at a recent city council meeting. Their artwork is on display at the city hall lobby where a reception was held Dec. 11. Winners received gift cards to The Shoppes at Chino Hills ranging from $50 to $250. Shown, not in order, are Michael Wang, Susan Dunham, Carolyn Cunningham, Gus Vargas, Erika Cuevas, Jennifer Holtkamp, Jack Chen, Kevin Ayento, Barry Gould and Robert Player, who won the grand prize.
