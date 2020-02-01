The Chino Community Services Commission on Monday named three residents as California Park & Recreation Society Community Champions for their contributions to the park and recreation field.
Andrea Moss, a Don Lugo High student who has been a member of the city’s Teen Advisory Committee; and Richard and Lisa Montijo, who have been involved in youth basketball and other city recreation programs, will be honored at the annual California Park and Recreation Society, District XI, Awards and Installation Banquet, to be held March 25 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center.
Mr. and Mrs. Montijo have been advocates for city of Chino programs for years, according to the nomination information in the commission’s agenda.
Mr. Montijo has been a volunteer coach in the city’s Youth Basketball League from the time his son was a rookie until he was in the oldest player level. Mr. Montijo represented the city as a coach in the Boys Division B Championships. “Each year, Richard goes above and beyond to make the team a family,” according to the nomination form. Mr. and Mrs. Montijo operate the UCHOOZ positive life organization for teens. The organization collaborates with the city and Chino Police Department to hold a back to school giveaway in August and a Christmas giveaway that offers toys and food to needy families.
Miss Moss, a senior at Don Lugo High in Chino, has been volunteering with the city’s Teen Opportunity Program for six years and as a member of the city’s Teen Advisory Committee four years. She has served as the committee’s secretary and is currently its chairperson. She also volunteers at her church, St. Margaret Mary Catholic in Chino, for Isaiah’s Rock food ministry in Chino, and with UCHOOZ.
Miss Moss has been on the Don Lugo High cheer team four years, serving as captain for two years. She has a 3.5 grade point average on a scale of 4, and is taking Advanced Placement English, Spanish and Physics classes. In her junior year, she was chosen to be a member of Girls State, a summer leadership program to learn about state government. She also assists her twin brother’s Boy Scout group.
Other nominees for the Community Champion award were John Cardenas, an AYSO Region 67 soccer leader; and Jennifer Flexser, a volunteer with Chino Girls Fastpitch.
