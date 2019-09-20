Students of Edwin Rhodes Elementary are inviting the community to join them in a kindness craze.
The school, at 6655 Schaefer Ave., Chino, is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 28 to collect, assemble and package care packages for Operation Gratitude, a non-profit that provides supplies to U.S. military troops all over the world.
The students are raising donations of travel-sized deodorant, hand sanitizer, lotion, mouthwash, sunscreen, nail clippers and emery boards for the troops.
Other items needed for the care packages are hand and toe warmers, insect repelling bands or wipes, all-purpose wipes, dental floss and lip balm.
Children are invited to help make cards and notes and work at the assembling stations.
Lisa Monk, a school parent and president of the Rhodes PEP Club said, “Our goal is to assemble 100 care kits and write as many cards as possible to send to deployed troops to show our gratitude for their service to our country.”
She said the project is part of a larger kindness-based fundraiser called “Raise Craze” in which Rhodes students have also been raising money through donations by family members and friends to fund the school’s STEM lab, field trips and other needs.
The Sept. 28 event is one way that the students are showing their gratitude and giving back to their community, Ms. Monk said.
The event will start with a small ceremony that will include the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp - Coral Sea Division serving as honor guard and presenting the flag and the Rhodes performance choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Military veterans and those on active duty and reserves will also be acknowledged.
