The Chino Valley fire board on Wednesday did not support a request by board president John DeMonaco to censure fire board member Winn Williams for a third time because he reportedly touched Mr. DeMonaco’s back and neck at the conclusion of a heated meeting last month.
Mr. DeMonaco filed an incident report a couple days after the incident with the Chino Hills Police Department, he said.
Mr. Williams was censured by the board in February on allegations of harassing district employees and trying to coerce a board clerk to make copies for his personal use.
He was censured again in June for failing to abide by stipulations set in the first censure.
“I’m not in favor of another censure unless there is some type of liability towards the district,” said board vice president Harvey Luth Wednesday. “We have already censured him twice. You filed a report. It happened at a board meeting in the board room, but I’m struggling with the idea of another censure.”
Board member Sarah Evinger-Ramos agreed.
“He has been put on notice,” she said. “We have to take the complaint and put the person on notice publicly not to touch people. If I see further incidents such as this, I will definitely be bringing it back to the board for discussion."
She told Mr. Williams, a retired Chino Valley Fire District captain "when you have a conflict with someone, you don’t go up behind them and touch them. Just don’t be touching people, that is all we ask."
Mr. Williams admitted to placing his hand on Mr. DeMonaco at the end of the meeting but said, “You are making some pretty strong accusations there. You did not tell me before not to touch you.”
Mr. DeMonaco said in the eight months since Mr. Williams was elected to the board, Mr. Williams has called him “every name in the book,” been extremely nasty and has continued with verbal assaults.
At the end of the July 10 board meeting, Mr. Williams walked behind Mr. DeMonaco and asked, “are we ever going to be able to resolve this?” while placing his hand on Mr. DeMonaco.
“This was not an act of friendship, this was an act that was intended to threaten, intimidate or provoke me,” Mr. DeMonaco said.
Mr. DeMonaco added he felt these types of actions can make the district liable if the board does not stop them.
“You’re nuts. That’s all I can tell you,” Mr. Williams told Mr. DeMonaco. “I have never exploded the way you exploded when I walked up behind you.”
He then told Mr. DeMonaco not to do stupid things if he didn’t want to be called stupid.
“Back at you,” Mr. DeMonaco said.
Computer help denied
In other action, Mr. Williams requested help from fire district staff in using his district-provided computer to open and send emails and fill out board-related documents such as expense reports.
The board did not vote on the request, telling Mr. Williams that board members are not fire district employees and that district staff should not be responsible for teaching him basic computer skills.
Mrs. Evinger-Ramos told Mr. Williams he can learn computer or iPad skills by attending an adult school class, contact Apple Care or use internet websites such as YouTube.
She said Mr. Williams has come to board meetings with typed up reports and has emailed letters to Chief Tim Shackelford and board members. She asked if he typed those himself or had help from someone.
“Someone else is doing it for me. They are helping me out,” Mr. Williams said.
Mrs. Evinger-Ramos then asked Mr. Williams if the person helping him was provided with confidential fire district information. He did not answer.
