Chino police were kept busy this week arresting five people on armed robbery charges from three separate incidents in the city.
Two Chino men and a Whittier man were jailed Tuesday on several charges in connection with a Sept. 29 assault and robbery of a gun and loaded magazine in an alley in the 5100 block of Philadelphia Street in Chino.
Andrew Villareal, 33, and Rene Villareal, 37, both of Chino and Donald Ortiz, 57, of Whittier, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Officers went to the alley at 8:06 p.m. on a report of a man with a gun, detaining two suspects for further investigation.
“The victim had retrieved a gun case from his vehicle to bring into a residence when he was approached by five male subjects, three of whom were known to the victim,” Sgt. Franklin said. “The victim was assaulted by the five male subjects during which time they accessed the gun case and stole a Springfield handgun and a loaded gun magazine.”
All five men fled before police could arrive, but the victim was able to identify several of the men from a photo lineup, Sgt. Franklin said.
Police arrested Andrew Villareal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rene Villareal at 6:20 p.m. and Mr. Ortiz at 6:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, jail records show.
Mr. Ortiz is facing charges of robbery, assault causing great bodily injury and a parole hold. Rene Villareal was booked on charges of robbery and assault causing great bodily injury and Andrew Villareal was arrested for robbery, assault causing great bodily injury and vandalism, Sgt. Franklin said.
Chino police on Monday afternoon arrested a 28-year-old San Bernardino woman on suspicion of robbery after fighting with loss prevention officers at the Target store at 5555 Philadelphia St., Chino.
The woman was carrying a BB gun in her backpack at the time of the arrest, Sgt. Franklin said.
Jessica Michelle Passalaqua was booked into the West Valley Detention Center after her 3:28 p.m. arrest.
Loss prevention officers detained a woman outside of the store, and while waiting for Chino police, were attempting to gain control of the woman’s arms, Sgt. Franklin said.
“She fought with an employee and attempted to bite him,” she added.
A man who was with the woman at the store was briefly detained but was released after police determined he did not commit a crime.
Last Saturday, a 34-year-old Chino woman was arrested on suspicion of pulling out a handgun after an employee of a Chino liquor store tried to stop her from stealing a vaping pen.
Sara Ann Hermanson is being held on $170,000 at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of armed robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
She was arrested at 6:20 p.m. in the 11700 block of Snyder Avenue in Chino, according to jail records.
A woman tried to steal a vaping pen from Mel’s Liquor at 5202 Philadelphia St. and removed a gun from her waistband and pointed at an employee trying to stop her.
“The employee feared for his safety and called police,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The suspect was found a short time later and arrested.
“The firearm in her possession was determined to be a pellet gun,” Sgt. Franklin said.
