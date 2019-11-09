Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino on Saturday, Nov. 16 will present “Return to Hardwick,” a feature-length documentary about the 93rd Bomber Group, considered the most effective B-24 bomber group during World War II.
The documentary, winner of several film awards, will be shown 10 a.m. to noon.
Producer/director Michael Sellers will provide opening statements before the viewing and there will be a question and answer period after.
The documentary is narrated by Michael Cudlitz from HBO’s World War II series “Band of Brothers.”
The viewing is included in the museum’s admission price of $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans with ID, $12 for AAA members and seniors age 65 and older, $6 for children 5 to 11, and free for children under 5.
Planes of Fame Air Museum is located at 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino (off Merrill Avenue, east of Euclid Avenue, in the Chino Airport complex).
The 93rd Bombardment Group was a United States strategic bomber unit stationed in England during World War II.
The 93rd is the oldest B-24 bomb group in the 8th Air Force and flew the most missions of any group in the unit.
It was the first bomb squadron to penetrate German airspace, the first heavy bomber to fly 25 missions and the first B-24 to complete 50 missions.
It is the only wartime unit in the United States Air Force that has been continually active since its original formation.
Information: planesoffame.org.
