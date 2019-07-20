Prosecutors in Los Angeles County said Wednesday a 27-year-old Chino Hills man pleaded not guilty in connection with a November 2016 hit-and-run car crash on the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar, killing a 29-year-old man and his 1-year-old daughter.
Hans Timothy Cruz Guloy is facing six felony counts, including two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol level content causing injury, hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person and perjury by declaration, said Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago.
A pre-trial hearing will take place Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.
Mr. Guloy is accused of driving drunk on the 60 Freeway near Diamond Bar Boulevard and crashing into a car carrying three children and their parents, Mr. Santiago said.
The family’s car then hit the center divider after it was struck by another vehicle.
Abraham Franco, 29, and 1-year-old Abby Franco were killed, and the mother suffered serious injuries, Mr. Santiago said.
“The defendant reportedly then fled the scene and later told police officers investigating the crash that his vehicle had been stolen,” Mr. Santiago said.
Mr. Guloy is being held on $750,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of more than 22 years in state prison, the spokesman said.
The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
