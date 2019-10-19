Applications are being taken for the “Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women” program sponsored by the service club Soroptimist International of Chino Valley.
Women eligible to apply are the main breadwinner in their family, are attending an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills program and have a financial need.
A cash award of $1,500 will be given to each woman selected.
Online applications are available at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. Applications are also available by contacting Marcy Melendez at 573-7422, mymarcy mae@aol.com; or Karen Haughey at 627-2607, k.haughey52@gmail.com.
Applications are due by Nov. 15.
Information: 573-7422.
