A pair of men identified as suspects in the theft of $19,000 in cash from a stolen ATM from a Yucaipa pumpkin patch are facing grand theft charges, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.
Eddie Carter, 48, of Chino, and Jason Metz, 42, of Pomona, are facing charges in the Oct. 18 theft.
Authorities were able to recover $2,000 in cash when Mr. Carter was arrested in Chino about a week later after he was stopped in a rented Budget van that was believed to have been used in the theft, Detective Mike Madril said.
“The suspects drove alongside a standalone ATM, cut a security cable and pulled the ATM into the van,” the detective said. “A short time later, the suspects were captured on video surveillance dumping the empty ATM behind a business in the city of Calimesa. The ATM was cut open and approximately $19,000 in U.S. currency was removed.”
Mr. Carter was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. He had a felony warrant for attempted robbery in Orange County, Detective Madril said.
“The second suspect remained unidentified at the time. Yucaipa detectives continued the investigation and collected forensic evidence to identity Mr. Carter’s accomplice,” he added.
On Dec. 30, Mr. Metz, who is currently in custody at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles on unrelated charges and wanted on a felony stalking warrant in San Bernardino County, was identified as the second suspect.
“He will face additional charges for the ATM theft after he is released from Los Angeles County,” Detective Madril said.
Anyone with information on the theft can call Detective Madril at the Yucaipa sheriff’s station at 918-2005 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 742-7463.
